In a historic decision following an emotional four-hour debate in the Commons, British MPs voted to legalise assisted dying.

On Friday, 314 MPs voted in favor and 291 voted against the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, which passed with a margin of 23 votes.

The bill allows terminally ill persons in England and Wales with less than six months to live to ask for assisted suicide, subject to the approval of two doctors and a panel consisting of a social worker, senior legal figure, and psychiatrist.

It will now move to the House of Lords, where it will be scrutinised further.

MPs were given a free vote on the bill, meaning they were allowed to vote on their on beliefs rather than with a party line.

Outside parliament, protesters from both sides have rallied since this morning to make their final cases.

Supporters of the assisted dying Bill wept, jumped and hugged each other outside Parliament as the news came through that it had been passed by MPs.

Opposition campaigners Right To Life UK said the Bill “still faces an uphill battle” to get through the House of Lords.

Spokeswoman Catherine Robinson said: “Although the Bill passed the Commons today, momentum remains with its opponents, with support consistently falling every time MPs have considered it.

“The Bill leaves the Commons lacking a majority, with fewer than half of all MPs voting for it at its final stage.

Gordon Macdonald, chief executive of Care Not Killing said: “This is a deeply flawed and dangerous Bill that since November has been made considerably worse with important safeguards watered down or scrapped.”

He added that the current bill fails to protect vulnerable and disabled people from coercion.