The governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle, has officially defected from the People’s Democratic Party, to the All Progressives Congress, APC,

Governor Bello Matawalle’s defection comes after months of speculations.

The governor joined the ruling party alongside three Senators representing Zamfara North, Central and West Senatorial zones, six out of the seven members of the House of Representatives, twenty four members of the state House of Assembly.

Others are Tukur Danfulani the state Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Bashir Yuguda, the former Minister of Finance and Abdullahi Shinkafi, the former National Secretary of the All Progressive Grant Alliance among others.

However, the state Deputy Governor, Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, member of House of Representatives representing Anka/Talata Mafara Federal Constituency Kabiru Yahaya, the state Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party in Zamfara Faruku Ahmad, the Director General Political Affairs office of the Governor among others will not defect to the APC.

APC Governors at the event include Governors of Kano, Kaduna, Kogi, Katsina, Plateau, Kebbi, Ogun, Jigawa, Borno, and Secretary to the government of the Federation among others.