President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja today to commence a working vacation in Europe, as part of his 2025 annual leave.

This was confirmed in a state house press release signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Thursday.

According to the statement, the vacation will last 10 working days.

President Tinubu will spend the period between France and the United Kingdom and will return to Nigeria upon completion of the working vacation.

