The Super Eagles of Nigeria maintained their impressive run at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a convincing 3–1 win over Uganda’s Cranes at the Stade Foot Fès, finishing top of Group C with a perfect record.

Nigeria became the first team at the tournament to secure three wins from three group matches, having earlier defeated Tanzania and Tunisia before Sunday’s encounter.

The Eagles opened the scoring in the 28th minute through Raphael Onyedika, who was handed his first start of the competition.

The midfielder went on to deliver a standout performance, adding two more goals in the second half to complete a brace and put Nigeria firmly in control with a 3–0 lead.

Uganda pulled one back in the 75th minute courtesy of Rogers Mato, but the goal proved to be only a consolation as Nigeria comfortably saw out the match.

With the result, the Super Eagles have booked their place in the round of 16, and coach Éric Chelle’s side will be aiming to sustain their strong form as the knockout stage approaches.