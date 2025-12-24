Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has celebrated an early victory at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after correctly predicting the outcome of Nigeria’s opening Group C match against Tanzania. The singer had tipped that both teams would find the net in the encounter, which was...

The singer had tipped that both teams would find the net in the encounter, which was played in Fes, Morocco.

His prediction proved accurate as the Super Eagles edged Tanzania 2-1 in an entertaining contest.

Ademola Lookman’s late strike secured all three points for Nigeria and ensured Davido’s forecast came through.

Reports indicate that the music star earned a payout of $96,564 from the wager, turning his pre-match prediction into a profitable outcome.

The development quickly drew reactions online, with many fans celebrating the Super Eagles’ winning start to the tournament while also applauding Davido’s correct call ahead of the game.