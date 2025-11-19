Following the heavy tension recorded on Tuesday at the Wadata Plaza, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Secretariat, the Nigeria Police Force took the decisive decision to shut down the premises. Police shut down the PDP National Secretariat on Wednesday, after faction groups took over the ...

Following the heavy tension recorded on Tuesday at the Wadata Plaza, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Secretariat, the Nigeria Police Force took the decisive decision to shut down the premises.

Police shut down the PDP National Secretariat on Wednesday, after faction groups took over the premises for a battle, forcing intervention due to the security risk.

A video obtained by TVC captured police operatives mounting heavy barbeb wires to barricade the premises.

TVC previously reported that tension is building at the Wadata Plaza National Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as rival factions led by Samuel Anyanwu and Tanimu Turaki prepare to hold separate meetings at the same venue over control of the party.

A heavy deployment of police, officers from the Directorate of State Services (DSS), and other security personnel has been positioned around the Zone 5 secretariat. Supporters of both factions were seen drumming and singing close to the venue.