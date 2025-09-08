Residents of the Oworonshoki area of Lagos State have occupied the Third Mainland Bridge in protest against the ongoing demolition in their community. The demonstration has spilt onto the Third Mainland Bridge outward from Lagos, blocking traffic and leaving motorists stranded. No confirmation from ...

Residents of the Oworonshoki area of Lagos State have occupied the Third Mainland Bridge in protest against the ongoing demolition in their community.

The demonstration has spilt onto the Third Mainland Bridge outward from Lagos, blocking traffic and leaving motorists stranded.

No confirmation from the Lagos State government or security agencies on the incident as of the time of filing this report.

A video seen on X by a verified user identified as Lagos Junction captures residents spread across the expressway.

https://x.com/LagosJunction/status/1965058786906767398