Oil workers said they cannot guarantee the free flow of petroleum products from Monday if their withheld three months salaries are not paid by midnight today.

The workers began a three-day warning strike on Wednesday which ends this Friday.

The workers are protesting the withholding of their three months salaries over their non enrolment with the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System, IPPIS.

They accused the office of the Accountant General of the Federation of failing to abide by the agreement reached at a meeting brokered by the Labour and Employment Ministry in the course of negotiations.

They insist the IPPIS must be test run before they would enrol, particularly because of the peculiarities of the industry.