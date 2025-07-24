The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, has been confirmed as the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

His appointment was ratified on Thursday during the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held in Abuja.

Yilwatda succeeds Abdullahi Ganduje, who resigned last month citing health concerns.

Following Ganduje’s exit, Deputy National Chairman (North), Ali Bukar Dalori, had assumed the role in an acting capacity. Many stakeholders had anticipated that Dalori’s position would be formalised, with a mandate to organise a convention for electing a substantive chairman.

However, the NEC opted for Yilwatda, a former Plateau State governorship candidate, bringing fresh leadership to the ruling party as it gears up for future political battles.