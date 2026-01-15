Governor Seyi Makinde has inaugurated the maiden edition of the rotational Oyo State Council of Obas, with the Olubadan of Ibadanland appointed to chair the council for a two-year term. The Oyo Forum, Abuja, had previously opposed a proposed amendment to the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs Law,...

Governor Seyi Makinde has inaugurated the maiden edition of the rotational Oyo State Council of Obas, with the Olubadan of Ibadanland appointed to chair the council for a two-year term.

The Oyo Forum, Abuja, had previously opposed a proposed amendment to the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs Law, warning that a clause introducing rotational chairmanship threatens the historical and cultural significance of the Alaafin stool.

In a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Engineer Segun Owolabi, and Chairman of Media/Publicity, Ambassador Tunde Mustapha, the group called on Governor Seyi Makinde to withhold assent to the bill, which is currently before him following its passage by the Oyo House of Assembly.

The Forum argued that the Alaafin institution transcends the boundaries of Oyo State, holding symbolic and ancestral relevance for the entire Yoruba race. “To reduce it to a rotating political office is to desecrate a legacy that predates Nigeria’s modern history,” the statement read.

Details later……..