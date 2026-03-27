The Deputy Governor of Kano State, Aminu Abdussalam, has resigned from office. His resignation was announced by the Kwankwasiyya Movement in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Habibu Mohammed. The statement says the decision was taken in the interest of the people and to ensure stability in governance in Kano…...

The Deputy Governor of Kano State, Aminu Abdussalam, has resigned from office.

His resignation was announced by the Kwankwasiyya Movement in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Habibu Mohammed.

The statement says the decision was taken in the interest of the people and to ensure stability in governance in Kano State.

The Kano State House of Assembly had earlier initiated an impeachment process against Abdussalam.

The deputy governor was served a notice of impeachment, which was issued over allegations of breach of trust, abuse of office, and gross misconduct.

No fewer than 38 members of the Assembly signed the notice, which was presented during plenary in compliance with Section 188 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

The section outlines the procedure for the removal of a deputy governor from office.

The development comes amid political realignments in the state, following the defection of Governor Abba Yusuf from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), to the All Progressives Congress (APC), while the Deputy Governor remained in the NNPP.

Public speculation suggests that the House of Assembly initiated the impeachment due to the Deputy Governor’s unwavering loyalty to the old political structure and Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the state’s perceived political godfather.

However, the Kwankwasiyya Movement clarified that the resignation is not connected to recent allegations of misappropriation and abuse of office raised by the Kano State House of Assembly.

The statement stressed that Abdussalam is expected to focus on the activities of the Kwankwasiyya Movement.