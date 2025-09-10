Breaking: INEC Confirms David Mark As ADC Chairman

The Independent National Electoral Commission has weighed in and confirmed Senator David Mark as the recognised national chairman of the African Democratic Congress following intense internal tension within the party. As confirmed by TVC correspondent, INEC also recognises new key officials who were...

The Independent National Electoral Commission has weighed in and confirmed Senator David Mark as the recognised national chairman of the African Democratic Congress following intense internal tension within the party.



As confirmed by TVC correspondent, INEC also recognises new key officials who were unveiled during the coalition ceremony held in Abuja in July.

The leadership team recognised by INEC includes Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as Secretary General, Dr. Ibrahim Mani as Treasurer, Akibu Dalhatu as Financial Secretary, and Professor Oserheimen Aigberaodion Osunbor as Legal Adviser, all serving alongside David Mark.