Wed Sep 10, 2025

Breaking: INEC Confirms David Mark As ADC Chairman

By tvcnewseditor

September 10, 2025 4:37 PM GMT+1

David-Mark

The Independent National Electoral Commission has weighed in and confirmed Senator David Mark as the recognised national chairman of the African Democratic Congress following intense internal tension within the party.

As confirmed by TVC correspondent, INEC also recognises new key officials who were unveiled during the coalition ceremony held in Abuja in July.

The leadership team recognised by INEC includes Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as Secretary General, Dr. Ibrahim Mani as Treasurer, Akibu Dalhatu as Financial Secretary, and Professor Oserheimen Aigberaodion Osunbor as Legal Adviser, all serving alongside David Mark.

With this new development coming to light, ADC will likely proceed with a nationwide reconciliation and mobilisation effort, as the party seeks to strengthen its presence across the country ahead of the 2027 general elections.

