Imisi emerges winner of the 10th season of the Big Brother Naija reality show, following an intensive 10-week showdown between 29 housemates battling for the grand prize, boosting unlimited drama, fun, controversies, emotions, evictions, and fun to keep viewers glued to their screens.

Imisi is widely considered one of the strongest contenders for the Big Brother Naija 10/10 edition, and she proves her popularity among viewers who were endeared to her relatable personality.As the winner of the latest edition, Imisi is set to take home a substantial cash prize of ₦80 million. This amount is in addition to the other rewards she accumulated during her 10 weeks in the house.