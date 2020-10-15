The meeting between the federal government led by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, and the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU has ended in a deadlock.

The meeting which was aimed at finding lasting solution to the impasse between government and the union over the implementation of the IPPIS, ended without any agreement on the IPPIS and UTAC.

University teachers had declined enrolment into the government accounting system, IPPIS, on the basis that it does not take care of the peculiarities of the university system.

Instead, the union developed the University Transparency Accounting System, UTAS and urged the government to buy into it.

Meanwhile, another meeting has been fixed for next Wednesday, 21st October.