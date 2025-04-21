Tope Olukole, Personal Assistant to the Juju music legend, Ebenezer Obey has described the rumour of his principal’s death as untrue.

The legend ‘s aide confirmed this to TVC News Senior Reporter, Theophilus Elamah Monday evening.

“Let’s set the record straight: Ebenezer Obey Fabiyi is alive and thriving! He recently celebrated a joyous occasion – the 50th birthday of his second child’s spouse.

“Rumors of his passing are baseless and entirely unfounded. We’re glad to see him active and well. Tope Olukole,” he said.