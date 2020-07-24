Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has returned to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Mr Dogara alongside Governor of Yobe State, and Chairman of APC Caretaker Committee, Mai Mala Buni met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja this afternoon.

The former speaker did not speak when requested by State House correspondents, but Buni confirmed that he has become a member of the APC.

Recall that Dogara left the APC for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2018.