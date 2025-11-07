A Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed November 20 for judgment in the terrorism case against Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the proscribed separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). The date was announced by Justice James Omotosho on Friday after Kanu failed to open his defence, de...

A Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed November 20 for judgment in the terrorism case against Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the proscribed separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The date was announced by Justice James Omotosho on Friday after Kanu failed to open his defence, despite being allocated six days by the court to present his case.

The judge emphasised that Kanu, having not utilized the opportunity granted to him to conduct his defence, cannot claim to have been denied his constitutionally guaranteed right to a fair hearing.

