President Muhammadu Buhari will meet with the released Kankara schoolboys by 3pm today.

Secretary to Katsina state government, Mustapha Inuwa, disclosed this newsmen on Friday.

He added that the meeting would take place at the presidential lodge of the government house.

Inuwa spoke through Abdullahi Yar’Adua, his media aide.

