The abducted Kankara schoolboys have arrived Katsina after being released by their abductors suspected to be a bandit group operating between Katsina and Zamfara border areas.

The state government secured their release through a private intermediary after days of negotiations between the parties.

They arrived after hours of midnight journey from the location they were held for days.

Majority of them are in a good state of health but looking exhausted and traumatized from the unfortunate event that happened.

Few among them displaying symptoms of cold as a result of exposure to jangle life.