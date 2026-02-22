The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Christopher Maikalangu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of Saturday’s chairmanship election for the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC). The INEC Returning Officer for AMAC, Professor Andrew Abue, declared th...

The INEC Returning Officer for AMAC, Professor Andrew Abue, declared that Maikalangu, the incumbent chairman, was returned elected after polling 40,295 votes out of a total 62,861 valid votes cast in the election.

His closest rival, Paul Ogidi of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), followed with 12,109 votes, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Dantani Zanda, polled 3,398 votes.

According to Abue, the rejected votes are 2,336 and the total valid votes are 62,861, while the total votes cast are 65,197.

He added that the number of registered voters in AMAC was 837,338, while the total number of accredited voters was 65,676.

“That Maikalangu of the APC, having certified the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” Abue said.

Agbon Vaniah of the Accord (A) polled 403 votes, Nemiebika Tamunomiesam of the Action Alliance (AA) polled 108 votes, Paul Ogidi of African Democratic Congress (ADC) polled 12,109 votes, and Richard Elizabeth of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) polled 588 votes, Christopher Maikalangu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 40,295 votes, Eze Chukwu of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) polled 1,111 votes, and Chukwu Promise of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) polled 122 votes.

Also, Ugoh Michael of the Action Peoples Party (APP) polled 32 votes, Thomas Happiness of the Boot Party (BP) polled 43 votes, Jibrin Alhassan of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) polled 1,694 votes, Samson Usani of the National Rescue Movement (NRM) polled 73 votes, Dantani Zanda of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 3,398 votes, Iber Shimakaha of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) polled 90 votes, Simon Obinna of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) polled 2,185 votes, Madaki Robert of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) polled 421 votes, and Swani Buba of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) polled 189 votes.

Speaking immediately after the announcement of the results, the APC collation agent, Gambo Babale, described the election and collation process as credible.

“INEC has done so well. We’ve seen the processes across all the polling units, the ward coalition centres and here at AMAC area council coalition centre. Everything was done perfectly well.

“They’ve tried. They’ve done everything humanly possible. I believe this high level of transparency occurred in all the coalition’s exercise that took place in AMAC.

“PDP won about two ward councillors, Karu and Karishi. That is to tell you the level of transparency that happens in this election,” he said.

While congratulating the winner, he said the victory was for Maikalangu to deliver more dividends of democracy to the people of AMAC.

Babale said that the results were an indication that the APC was ready for victory in 2027.

The YPP ward collation agent, Abdullahi Ibrahim, also described the collation process as transparent, while congratulating the winner.

The result sheets were signed by the ADC, APC, APGA, YPP and NNPP party agents present at the collation centre.