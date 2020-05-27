Brazil’s Infrastructure Minister Tarcisio Freitas has said the country still wants to privatize 43 airports through 2022, even as the COVID-19 pandemic ravages the air transportation industry.

The Minister also said the government’s plan to revive economic activity after the pandemic forecasts 30 billion reais ($5.5 billion) in public investment in infrastructure.

According to him, the licenses to operate 22 airports were initially expected to be auctioned this year, but private investors asked for a delay in the process to try to estimate future demand, now these auctions are expected for March 2021.

Mr Freitas still hopes to auction the pulp export terminals at Santos, the largest port in Latin America, expected for August.

There will be a second phase with 21 airports, including some that have the highest traffic, which licenses will be auctioned in 2022. He said