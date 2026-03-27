The First Lady of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu has stated that books cannot be taken out of schools despite technological advancement. She stated this during her meeting with the US Special Envoy for Best Future Generations Charles Harder on the sidelines of the Fostering the Future Together Global Summit organised…...

The First Lady of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu has stated that books cannot be taken out of schools despite technological advancement.

She stated this during her meeting with the US Special Envoy for Best Future Generations Charles Harder on the sidelines of the Fostering the Future Together Global Summit organised by the First Lady of US, Melania Trump in Washington.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu explained that it is important for children to read books because it helps broaden their knowledge base without disruptions or interference from the social media and related channels.

Nigeria’s First Lady also explained that education remains pivotal in the scheme of things of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

“If you want to help people, you must first understand who they really are. My husband understands this, just as he did when he was the Governor of Lagos State in the day. He is trying to sanitise the whole system and have a formidable foundation that can be built upon”.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu informed the Special Envoy that Child Nutrition will also be on the front burner in a few days from now through the Office of the First Lady when a nation-wide aggressive campaign would be launched.

In his remarks Special Envoy for Best Future Generations, Charles Harder, explained that the meeting was convened to take discussions on the needs and situation of the Nigerian Child further.

He stated that the Best Future Generations, a brain child of First Lady Melania Trump seeks to address issues that affect children, the world over, which include food, nutrition, health, protection from all forms of abuse and much more.

The meeting came on the side lines of the Fostering the Future Together Global Summit where over 45 First Ladies from various nations participated and discussed extensively the roles and effect of Artificial Intelligence among children and adolescents worldwide-wide.