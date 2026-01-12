In its sustained fight against terrorist networks, particularly Boko Haram and ISWAP, across Borno State, the Nigerian Army recorded a major success in its latest operation, killing several militants and securing the surrender of 11 fighters. In a late Sunday statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel S...

In its sustained fight against terrorist networks, particularly Boko Haram and ISWAP, across Borno State, the Nigerian Army recorded a major success in its latest operation, killing several militants and securing the surrender of 11 fighters.

In a late Sunday statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, the Media Information Officer, North East Headquarters, Operation Hadin Kai of the Joint Task Force, the troops recorded notable successes in clearance, fighting patrols and blocking operations.

According to the statement, under Operation Desert Sanity V, troops of the Nigerian Army sustained pressure along the Azir-Wajiroko axis on 10 January 2026, forcing 11 terrorist fighters to surrender along with their AK-47 rifles and assorted ammunition.

The statement reads, “Earlier, on 9 January 2026, troops conducted extensive clearance operations in the Bulaagalda cluster, destroying several active terrorist enclaves and camps at Dagumba, Bonne, Yaganari, Gosuri and Umchile, including the notorious Abu Nazir and Abu Ahmed camps.

“During the operation, troops dismantled life-support structures, degraded terrorist logistics and recovered items including terrorist flags and weapons as well as magazines.”

The statement added, “Similar offensive operations in the Yale and Bula Gaida areas forced terrorists to flee, leading to the destruction of additional logistics facilities and the recovery of weapons, ammunition and a general purpose machine-gun.

“In a related operation based on credible intelligence, troops engaged JAS/ISWAP elements between Sojiri and Kayamla villages, resulting in the neutralisation of 8 terrorists and the recovery of AK-47 rifles.”

“Additionally, troops arrested 2 suspected terrorist logistics collaborators at Gubio LGA for supplying terrorist logistics.

“Troops remain resolute in sustaining offensive pressure, dismantling terrorist networks and restoring lasting peace and security across the North East region,” the statement concluded.