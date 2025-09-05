Former Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has paid glowing tribute to Bishop Mike Okonkwo, Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), describing him as a catalytic figure in both his spiritual and political journey. Osinbajo spoke on Tuesday at the 80th birt...

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has paid glowing tribute to Bishop Mike Okonkwo, Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), describing him as a catalytic figure in both his spiritual and political journey.

Osinbajo spoke on Tuesday at the 80th birthday lecture of Bishop Okonkwo, where he was invited as guest lecturer. He began his address by expressing gratitude to the cleric for what he called an “exceptional honour” to deliver the lecture, stressing that he would not have missed the occasion “for anything, for any reason.”

The former Vice President traced his earliest encounter with Bishop Okonkwo to a televised sermon he watched as a young man, long before becoming a born-again Christian. “The first time I heard Bishop Okonkwo preach was on television. He was wearing a shirt with a tie and suspenders. He preached about repentance and salvation in Christ, and then made an altar call. After praying for those who responded, he said something that struck me deeply—‘Go to a Bible-believing church near you. Let the pastor know you have received Christ so they can help you grow in the faith.’ It crossed my mind that this was unusual—to pay for a television broadcast and not advertise your own church. That stayed with me for years,” Osinbajo recounted.

He explained that the message remained imprinted on his mind until years later, when he gave his life to Christ and embraced a personal walk with God.

Osinbajo also highlighted Bishop Okonkwo’s critical role in his political career, particularly during the 2014–2015 election season when he was nominated as the vice-presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

At the time, he said, there was a deep controversy among Christian leaders over whether the Buhari/Osinbajo ticket should be supported. While many prominent church leaders opposed his candidacy, Bishop Okonkwo stood firmly in his defence. “A meeting of senior Pentecostal leaders was convened to decide the matter. Bishop Mike asked me to attend so I could make my case. But when I arrived, many influential leaders insisted I must not be allowed into the meeting. They considered my candidacy an aberration. Bishop Mike was furious. He said he was shocked that a born-again Christian pastor, whom they all knew well, would not be given a chance to speak before fellow Christian leaders. The situation became so tense I was advised to leave, but Bishop Mike remained adamant,” Osinbajo narrated.

He recalled that a few days later, Bishop Okonkwo gave him another opportunity—this time before the regional heads of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) at TREM’s headquarters. That meeting, he noted, proved decisive as it enabled him to dispel misconceptions about his candidacy and his party’s vision.

Through the years, Osinbajo said, Bishop Okonkwo remained a steadfast supporter and encourager, offering both spiritual and moral guidance. “Sir, I am extremely grateful, not just for your forthrightness and strong support—even when it did not appear at the time that we could win the election—but for your constant encouragement till this very day. You stood up when very few were prepared to stand up, and you spoke up courageously to people who were rarely challenged in that way,” Osinbajo said.

Turning to Bishop Okonkwo’s family life, the former Vice President commended the Bishop’s wife, Peace Okonkwo, for her unwavering support and partnership throughout the decades. “When Bishop Mike left a lucrative banking career in obedience to God’s call, he was a poor struggling preacher. Yet, Bishop Peace left her comfort in England to join him in Nigeria. That steadfast love and loyalty have birthed a lighthouse of ministry whose impact reverberates across the world. Thank you for being a beacon of exemplary Christianity for this generation,” he concluded.

The lecture was part of a series of events celebrating Bishop Mike Okonkwo’s 80th birthday, marking his remarkable contribution to Christian ministry, national discourse, and leadership development in Nigeria.