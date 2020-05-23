Benue State Government has reversed its decision to reopen worship centres, markets and public places.

Govenor Samuel Ortom who made the announcement on Saturday while briefing journalists at the Benue Peoples House Makurdi, said the state had decided to accept the advice of the Federal Government and the Christian Association of Nigeria as well as other religious bodies against reopening of worship centres and other public places.

The Governor stated that Benue is part of the Nigerian Federation and it is working in collaboration with relevant federal agencies including the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC

Governor Ortom also announced that the third COVID-19 case in the state, had tested negative to the virus and would be discharged today, Saturday.