The Bola Ahmed Tinubu Ideological Group (BAT-IG) has appointed Mr. Lukman Olawale Fagbemi, SAN, as it’s new Legal Adviser.

The appointment was announced in Abuja by the Convener of the group, Comrade Bamidele Atoyebi, who described Fagbemi as a seasoned and highly respected legal practitioner whose experience will add value to the organisation.

Atoyebi said the appointment is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen BAT-IG’s institutional structure and deepen the promotion of the progressive ideology of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu nationwide.

In his response, Fagbemi, SAN, thanked the leadership of the group for the confidence reposed in him and pledged to provide sound legal guidance while upholding the ideals and philosophy of President Tinubu.

In recent time, BAT-IG has remained active across several states, including Yobe, Ebonyi, Kano, Borno, Sokoto, Kwara, Kogi, Abuja, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti and Lagos, where it continues to implement programmes aimed at promoting political education, civic engagement and progressive governance.

The group reaffirmed its commitment to supporting ideology-driven leadership and national development.

The BAT Ideological Group is a dedicated support and ideological movement built on unwavering belief in the political ideology, vision, values, and strategies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The group is committed to Nigeria image branding, political impartation, conflict resolution, raising policies, economic, and leadership giants.

Also, the group is committed to training and building men and women who will become living carriers of the political spirit, ideology, vision, and values of President Tinubu while countering misinformation and shallow criticism that often distort his achievements.