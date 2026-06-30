United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has rewarded thousands of its customers with more than N400 million in anniversary bonuses under its flagship UBA Bumper Account, reaffirming its commitment to rewarding customer loyalty and encouraging a culture of savings....

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has rewarded thousands of its customers with more than N400 million in anniversary bonuses under its flagship UBA Bumper Account, reaffirming its commitment to rewarding customer loyalty and encouraging a culture of savings.

The bank disclosed this in a statement, noting that the payout is one of the largest loyalty rewards distributed since the introduction of the UBA Bumper Account.

According to the statement, customers who met the eligibility requirements received anniversary bonuses directly into their accounts, as part of the bank’s initiative to reward consistent savings and create long-term value for account holders.

UBA explained that the Bumper Account is a savings product designed to reward customers for maintaining and growing their savings, with eligible account holders receiving cash bonuses each year their accounts reach an anniversary.

Speaking on the milestone, UBA’s Head of Retail Products, Tomiwa Sotiloye, said the bank remains focused on ensuring customers benefit from their relationship with the financial institution.

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“At UBA, we believe customer loyalty deserves meaningful recognition. Every bonus paid is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to customers who continue to trust us with their financial aspirations. Surpassing the ₦400 million milestone reflects our commitment to creating products that not only help customers save but also reward them in tangible ways. It is another demonstration that when our customers grow, we grow with them.”

Sotiloye added that prospective and existing customers can open a UBA Bumper Account through the bank’s digital channels, at any UBA branch, via the UBA Mobile Banking App, or by dialling *919#, to qualify for future anniversary rewards.

Also commenting, the bank’s Group Head of Brands, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, said the bank’s customer-first approach continues to drive the development of its retail products.

“The UBA Bumper Account reflects our unwavering commitment to putting customers first. We deliberately design products that reward responsible financial behaviour while delivering real value. Crediting over ₦400 million directly into customers’ accounts is not just a payout; it is evidence of our promise to make banking more rewarding and to continually appreciate the confidence our customers repose in us.”

The bank stated that the UBA Bumper Account remains one of its flagship retail savings products, offering customers competitive savings benefits, digital banking convenience and loyalty rewards.

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According to the statement, the initiative forms part of the bank’s broader strategy to deepen financial inclusion by promoting sustainable savings habits while delivering enhanced customer experiences across its markets.