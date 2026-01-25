Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed an operative attached to the Oyo State Police Command during a patrol operation in the state. Confirming the incident to TVC News, Police Public Relations Officer of the Oyo State Police Command, Olayinka Ayanlade, said the police ...

Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed an operative attached to the Oyo State Police Command during a patrol operation in the state.

Confirming the incident to TVC News, Police Public Relations Officer of the Oyo State Police Command, Olayinka Ayanlade, said the police inspector was killed when a patrol team was ambushed by the suspected bandits.

Ayanlade disclosed that the incident occurred at the Budo Masalasi border post on Saturday.

It was gathered that a police officer whose identity has not been revealed died as a result of injuries he sustained in the ambush.

Other persons also sustained various degrees of injury during the attack.

Ayanlade said the commissioner of police has ordered an investigation into the incident, adding that the police are currently on the trail of the suspects.

The Oyo police spokesman advised residents to report any suspicious movements in their communities to the nearest police station.

He said, “There was an attack on Police operatives during which an Inspector, while courageously repelling the attack, paid the supreme price in the line of duty.

“Immediately this information was received, the Commissioner of Police ordered an immediate manhunt and a comprehensive investigation into the attack. Preliminary findings indicate that some of the attackers sustained bullet injuries, and operatives are currently on their trail.

“The Oyo State Police Command wishes to reassure members of the public that adequate security measures have been put in place to safeguard lives and property.”

Residents are urged to remain calm, vigilant, and report any individuals with gunshot injuries, those seeking medical attention under suspicious circumstances, or persons exhibiting suspicious behaviour to the nearest police station or security agency.

“The Command remains resolute in its commitment to ensuring that the perpetrators of this heinous act are apprehended and brought to justice,” Ayanlade noted