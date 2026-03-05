Gunmen suspected to be bandits have attacked Gidan Dadi community in Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State, killing one resident and rustling a large number of livestock....

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have attacked Gidan Dadi community in Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State, killing one resident and rustling a large number of livestock.

Residents said the attack occurred late Wednesday night when the assailants reportedly stormed the community and moved freely through the area during the raid.

According to local sources, the attackers shot and killed one person before fleeing with several animals believed to belong to villagers.

Witnesses said the bandits operated for some time without resistance before escaping to nearby bush paths with the stolen livestock.

The incident has heightened concerns over insecurity in rural communities in parts of Sokoto State, where residents have repeatedly reported raids by armed groups targeting villages and livestock.

Security authorities were yet to issue an official statement on the attack as of the time of filing this report.