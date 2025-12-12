Armed Bandits have killed a former Councilor in Bukuyum Local Government Area in Zamfara State, Mu’azu Muhammad Gwashi, after collecting N15 million ransom for his release. The Late Councilor was kidnapped barely six months ago and has been in Captivity with his abductors. The kidnappers had initi...

Armed Bandits have killed a former Councilor in Bukuyum Local Government Area in Zamfara State, Mu’azu Muhammad Gwashi, after collecting N15 million ransom for his release.

The Late Councilor was kidnapped barely six months ago and has been in Captivity with his abductors.

The kidnappers had initially demanded N30 million ransom for his release, but it was later reduced to N15M, which was paid after months of Negotiations.

Despite the payment of the ransom, the kidnappers killed the victim

A source close to the family, who pleaded anonymity, said the community spent a long period of time struggling to raise the money for the victim’s release

“The kidnappers demanded the sum of N30 million, which the community couldn’t afford, but was able to raise N15 million and paid in, yet they killed him,” He said.

“They even brought him to our community. Many people saw him, but they later took him back into the forest and killed him,” he added.

In a related development, armed bandits had stormed Saran Wawa village in Ruwan Rana district of the same local council and abducted five nursing mothers and four others.

A relative of one of the victims said the attackers invaded the community at about 12midnight on Monday and abducted the Locals, who are mostly women.

The abductors are yet to reach out to the family of the Victims.

In a swift response, the Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, on his verified Facebook page, confirmed the incident and condoled with the family and people of the Bukuyum Local Government area.

The Governor also extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of the five persons killed by an explosive device planted by armed bandits.

The incident occurred around Gurusu and Gwashi Communities that’s according to the Governor.

He described the incidents as tragic, inhumane and cowardly despite frantic efforts by his administration to address Insecurity.

Dr Lawal prayed for lasting peace and also called on residents not to relent in seeking divine intervention on the security situation of the state.

Bukkuyyum Local Government area Located in Western Zamfara Senatorial Zone, is the Hometown of the Current Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Mani Mumuni.