Bandits attack eight Zamfara communities, kill 10, abduct 30

At least ten persons were killed and thirty three abducted in eight Zamfara Communities Sunday night following attack by suspected bandits.

TVC News reliably gathered that the victims are mostly women and children with few men among them

The bandits also set Ablaze shops, Houses, carted away large quantity of food items and other valuables belonging to the locals

The Communities affected are Kura, Bayawuri, Gana, Doma, Geba, Tsakuwa, Gidan Kasa and Gidan Kaura in Bungudu and Gusau local government areas

Eyewitness disclosed to TVC NEWS that the bandits stormed the village on motorcycles Sunday night and spent hours unleashing mayhem on the villagers without any Security Intervention

Some of the fleeing Suspects have relocated to Gusau the state capital for safety as there were no security operatives in the area to avert further attack and Abduction of Persons

Spokesperson of the Command, Superintendent Mohammed Shehu who confirmed the attack however said nine persons were killed and no abduction took place

He added that troops have been deployed to the affected Communities to avert reoccurrence of the ugly Incident and others are on the trail of the perpetrators.

The police enjoined the people to continue to feed troops with timely and useful information as they are committed to making all Communities in Zamfara free from crime.