At least forty worshippers were said to have been abducted by suspected armed bandits at a mosque in Gidan Turbe village, Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State...

At least forty worshippers were said to have been abducted by suspected armed bandits at a mosque in Gidan Turbe village, Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The Incident occurred early hours of Monday at about 5:30am when the people were observing their prayers

TVC NEWS Gathered that the gunmen stormed the mosque, surrounded it, and whisked away the Worshippers into a nearby forest used as their camp around the Gohori axis in same local government area

This incident according to sources has plunged the locals into fear and despair

This is not the first time terrorists in Zamfara are kidnapping worshippers while observing prayers

The latest incident is coming a few days after leaders in the area and some armed groups engaged in peace talks aimed at reducing violence crime especially attacks, killings and kidnapping for during the farming season

The move is to enable the locals have access to their farms and also to peaceful harvest of their farm produce

As at the time of filling this report, police in Zamfara through its spokesperson, DSP Yazid Abubakar said the command is not aware of the incident

Although, he promised to get back to TVC NEWS soon as he done with his contacts.