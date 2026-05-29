Governor Bala Mohammed has intensified preparations for the 2027 general elections following the official unveiling of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) governorship ticket in Bauchi State. In a statement on his X handle on Friday, the governor also revealed that he got the party’s ticket for the Bauchi South Senatorial…...

Governor Bala Mohammed has intensified preparations for the 2027 general elections following the official unveiling of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) governorship ticket in Bauchi State.

In a statement on his X handle on Friday, the governor also revealed that he got the party’s ticket for the Bauchi South Senatorial District.

Mohammed revealed that Yakubu Adamu emerged as APM governorship candidate, alongside Hon. Mahmood Babamaji Abubakar as his running mate.

He wrote, “Today, I joined stakeholders, supporters, and political associates of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) from across Bauchi State as we intensified preparations for the 2027 general elections. The occasion marked a significant milestone for our party as we officially unveiled Dr Yakubu Adamu as our governorship candidate and Hon. Mahmood Babamaji Abubakar as his running mate. I am also deeply honoured by the confidence reposed in me as the party’s senatorial candidate for Bauchi South.

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“This development reflects our collective determination to strengthen unity within the party, expand our support base, and position ourselves for success in the 2027 elections.”

The Bauchi governor, who recently dumped the Peoples Democratic Party revealed that the APM governorship candidate in his speech pledged to sustain and build upon the developmental strides already recorded in the state.

“He (Adamu) emphasised the need for inclusive leadership, continuity in governance, and greater collaboration among party members. He also appealed to former aspirants and supporters to set aside their differences and work together in the interest of our shared vision for Bauchi State. He reaffirmed his commitment to infrastructure development, economic growth, youth empowerment, and social welfare programmes that will improve the lives of our people,” Mohammed said.