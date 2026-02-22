The Ogun State Government has dissociated itself from viral reports claiming it endorsed the purported selection of Prince Ademorin Aliu Kuye by the Ifa Oracle as the next Awujale of Ijebuland. In a late Saturday statement signed by Hon. Ganiyu Hamzat, Commissioner, Ministry of Local Government and ...

The Ogun State Government has dissociated itself from viral reports claiming it endorsed the purported selection of Prince Ademorin Aliu Kuye by the Ifa Oracle as the next Awujale of Ijebuland.

In a late Saturday statement signed by Hon. Ganiyu Hamzat, Commissioner, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, the state government explained that it was not involved in, nor has it endorsed, any such claim, stressing that the selection and installation process of the next Awujale of Ijebuland is guided strictly by the applicable laws, established procedures, and recognised traditional customs.

The statement reads, “The attention of Ogun State Government has been drawn to rumours circulating in certain quarters alleging that the Ifa oracle has chosen Prince Ademorin Aliu Kuye as the next Awujale of Ijebuland and that the State Government has endorsed or supported this purported outcome.

“Any suggestion that the Government has adopted or approved a candidate through an oracle or any informal process is false, misleading, and should be disregarded by the public.”

The statement further noted that the selection process for the next Awujale of Ijebuland is currently suspended, emphasising that the decision was taken following several petitions received by the state government.

“The temporary suspension is to allow for due review and to ensure that the process remains transparent, lawful, and acceptable to all concerned parties.”

The Government emphasised its commitment to maintaining peace, order, and respect for due process and traditional institutions across the State.

The Government urges members of the public to rely only on official communications and to refrain from spreading unverified information capable of causing tension or misunderstanding.