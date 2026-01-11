Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde Adesanya, popularly known as Kwam 1, has written a letter to Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, raising serious concerns over the nomination and selection process to fill the vacant Awujale of Ijebuland stool. Kwam 1 insisted that the nomination process of candidates to ...

Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde Adesanya, popularly known as Kwam 1, has written a letter to Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, raising serious concerns over the nomination and selection process to fill the vacant Awujale of Ijebuland stool.

Kwam 1 insisted that the nomination process of candidates to fill the vacant stool of Awujale of Ijebuland must follow due process in the larger interest of justice.

Kwam 1, in a letter issued by his counsel, Wahab K. Shittu SAN, dated 8th January 2026 and addressed to the Ogun State Executive Council through Governor Abiodun, requested that steps be taken to reconsider his alleged exclusion from being considered for nomination to the vacant stool of Awujale.

He alleged that the leadership of the ruling house is planning to disenfranchise members who wish to participate in the exercise.

He further stated that all steps taken so far in the exercise through the Ijebu Ode Local Government and the Fusengbuwa Ruling House were wrongful and against due process.

The musician also faulted the ruling house for instructing that candidates must pick up nomination forms and appear before a screening panel.

He expressed dissatisfaction that these directives, which he described as illegal, are unknown to the Chieftaincy Declaration and the Obas and Chiefs Laws.

The letter, titled “Representation Against The Wrongful Attempts Not To Follow Due Process In The Nomination Of Candidates To Fill The Vacancy In The Stool Of Awujale of Ijebuland”, reads:

“We remain solicitors to Mr Wasiu Ayinde Adewale Olasunkanmi Adesanya (hereinafter referred to as ‘our client’), and on whose instructions we write this letter.

“We wish to bring to your notice that the Secretary of Ijebu-Ode Local Government, in the exercise of his rights pursuant to the relevant provisions of the Obas and Chiefs Law of Ogun State, wrote a letter dated 6th January 2026 with ref no. IOLG/584/11/34 to the Head of Fusengbuwa Ruling House, directing the ruling house to hold the statutory meeting to nominate candidate(s) to fill the vacancy occurring in the stool of Awujale of Ijebuland within 14 days.

“It is surprising that, while members of the family were preparing for this important meeting, one Prince Adeleye Lateef Ademuyiwa, who described himself as the Public Relations Officer of the family, issued a notice directing candidates to pick up nomination cards and appear before a screening committee under the chairmanship of Prince Alhaji Mutiu Adenuga. The notice stated that the nomination exercise will take place on the 12th of January 2026 at Bisrod Event Centre. It further directed that the nomination exercise will be done by delegates to be selected at a meeting scheduled for 10th January 2026.

“It is a matter of deep concern to our client that all these illegal directives, which are unknown to the Chieftaincy Declaration, the Obas and Chiefs Laws, and the letter of the Secretary of Ijebu-Ode Local Government, were included in the family’s letter to the local government dated 6th January 2026.

“It is clear that there are plans by the leadership of the ruling house to disenfranchise members desirous of participating in the nomination exercise.

“We wish to emphasise that all members of the ruling house are entitled to attend this important meeting and nominate candidates of their choice. A group of people in the ruling house cannot usurp the rights of members to freely nominate candidates. The attempt by certain individuals to hijack the process will certainly create a crisis in what should be a seamless exercise.

“We state in specific terms that the directive providing for a screening of candidates and nomination by delegates is not only inconsistent with the spirit and letter of the Chieftaincy Declaration, but also with the Obas and Chiefs Laws of Ogun State 2021.

“We counsel that, in the larger interest of justice and compliance with due process, you take timely steps to address these fundamental concerns that could affect the integrity of the entire process.”