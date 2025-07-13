The Awujale and paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona is dead....

The Awujale and paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona is dead.

The monarch, who reigned for more than six decades died on Sunday, July 13, 2025 at the age of 91.

Oba Sikiru Adetona who ascended the throne in 1960, was widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s most influential and longest-serving traditional rulers.

Born on 10th of May 1934, Oba Sikiru Adetona was installed as the Awujale of Ijebu-Ode at age 26.

He was installed as Awujale on April 2nd 1960, a few months before Nigeria’s independence on October 1st of the same year.

Oba Sikiru Adetona was a first-class monarch with global recognition. He was a towering figure in advocating constitutional roles for traditional rulers and was a strong voice during military regimes and democratic transitions.

He was conferred with the second highest national honour GCON by President Bola Tinubu for his contributions to governance and national development.

His death comes on the same day his long term friend and former President, Muhammadu Buhari also died in a London hospital during a prolonged illness.