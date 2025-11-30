The Director-General (DG) of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, have advised Corps Members to cultivate the culture of prudent spending and good financial management. According to a statement signed by Caroline Embu, the scheme’s Director of Information ...

The Director-General (DG) of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, have advised Corps Members to cultivate the culture of prudent spending and good financial management.

According to a statement signed by Caroline Embu, the scheme’s Director of Information and Public Relations, the NYSC boss advised during his visit to the 2025 Batch ‘C’ Corps Members deployed to Edo State at the Orientation Camp in Okada.

DG Nafiu urged them to avoid flamboyant lifestyles and learn to live within their means.

General Nafiu reaffirmed the commitment of the NYSC Management to the security and general welfare of all Corps Members, adding, however, that they should be security-conscious at all times and avoid engagements that could expose them to danger.

The DG enjoined them to be in the vanguard for the promotion of national unity while also imbibing the core values of the Scheme.

“Let me remind you once again to make friends across the different cultural divides in this Camp and out there in your various service locations.

“At all times, you should demonstrate the virtues of loyalty, commitment, discipline and hard work,” he said.

Earlier in her welcome address, the NYSC Edo State Coordinator, Mrs Ben-Ushie Frances, had told the DG that a total of 1,634 Corps Members were registered in the new batch, and went on to describe them as resourceful and diligent.

She further stated that they had demonstrated enthusiasm by participating actively in the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) training and other Camp activities.

“There is a strong synergy amongst Camp officials as everyone is working diligently towards the realisation of the common goal of a successful Orientation programme,” she added.