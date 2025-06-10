Austrian Interior minister Gerhard Karner says the shooter was a former pupil who didn’t finish school.

“Anything else is still speculation,” he adds.

“It was a former pupil but he hadn’t finished the school.”

State police director Gerald Ortner says the police did not have any prior information about the gunman.

He owned the two weapons legally, Ortner says.

Asked what type of weapons were used, Ortner says that is part of the investigation.

He says he was 21, used two guns and lived in Graz and that officers believe he killed himself in the toilet.

More than 300 police officers attended the scene after the shooting and ensured the school was evacuated, he says.

He also issues a plea to witnesses not to share pictures or videos on social media, saying police have created a platform where information can be uploaded.