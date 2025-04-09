Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has faced-off with his election rival Peter Dutton in their first debate before the 3 May federal election vote.

Cost of living issues dominated Tuesday night’s debate, organised by Sky News Australia and The Daily Telegraph.

Both leaders were also asked about U.S President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Prime minister Albanese said no country is better prepared than Australia -and there will be negotiations for a fair deal.

In his opening statement, Albanese said it was not the time to go backwards as he vowed to build Australia’s future.

Australia’s energy transition was a key point of contention, with Dutton starting his pitch to voters by reminding the room that Labor had promised to reduce energy bills by $275.

But Albanese questioned how the Coalition plans to pay for its proposed seven nuclear reactors, asking: “What are you going to cut to pay for it?”

Dutton said due to the longer lifespan of the nuclear reactors, “the cost is spread over that time”.

Peter Dutton said with his previous experience as a senior minister negotiating with the Trump first government, will put Australia in a better position to get concessions from the White House.

Prime minister Albanese was declared the night’s winner by Sky News after a vote by 100 undecided voters, who also provided the night’s question.