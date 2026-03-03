The Adamawa State Commissioner for Works and Energy Development, Adamu Atiku, has resigned from office, effective immediately....

In a resignation letter dated March 2, 2026, and addressed to Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri through the Secretary to the State Government, the commissioner formally tendered his resignation, citing “deep personal reflection and careful consideration” as the basis for his decision.

Adamu Atiku expressed gratitude to Governor Fintiri for the confidence and trust reposed in him during his tenure, stating that the governor’s support provided an enabling environment to discharge his duties with dedication and commitment.

His resignation was expected following his decision not to join the All Progressives Congress when Governor Fintiri and the structure of the Peoples Democratic Party moved into the party a few days ago.