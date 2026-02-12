Bashir El-Rufai, the son of former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai, has suggested that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, should take on a more advisory role in Nigeria’s politics. According to the young El-Rufai, Atiku would have been a better elder statesman and godfather than a presiden...

Bashir El-Rufai, the son of former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai, has suggested that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, should take on a more advisory role in Nigeria’s politics.

According to the young El-Rufai, Atiku would have been a better elder statesman and godfather than a presidential candidate.

Bashir gave his opinion while responding to an X user @Osi_Sauve, who had written, “If your presidential candidate is Atiku then you will woefully lose. Just stating the obvious.”

In his reply, Bashir wrote: “It won’t be Atiku. I believe Atiku should be the statesman and the Godfather of this historic changing precipice of our nation,” he wrote.

Bashir further explained that he would back a strong candidate from the South-East, paired with a well-accepted Northern running mate.

He further wrote: “I support a popular South-Eastern candidate with a strong Northern, popular personality.

“They are easily defeated by my calculus with that strategy.”