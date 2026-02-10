Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar says zoning is not part of the constitution of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, and that the party has no plans to zone its presidential ticket....

Atiku made the statement while visiting former President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida at his Hilltop residence in Minna, Niger State.

The former Vice President, who contested in the last presidential election, noted that only the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has zoning enshrined in its constitution.

However, he did not categorically state whether he intends to contest the next presidential election on the platform of the ADC.

Atiku also commented on the electronic transmission of election results, a subject currently generating debate among Nigerians.