At least 115 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in another round of attacks by Israeli troops in Gaza.

The latest attacks coincide with the 77th anniversary of Nakba Day, when Palestinians were forced from their lands during the foundation of Israel.

Israel’s army also attacked three hospitals in north and south Gaza. According to Hamas, Israel is making a “desperate attempt to negotiate under cover of fire”.

Thousands of residents have also fled Gaza City after the Israeli military issued forced evacuation orders yesterday. At least 53,000 Palestinians have been killed in the since October 2023 with over 100,000 wounded.

The Hamas-run civil defence agency says Israeli air strikes in Gaza have killed at least 62 persons since midnight.

The majority were reportedly killed in Khan Younis in the south, with deaths also reported in Beit Lahia and Deir al-Balah

The air strikes come as an Israeli blockade on aid entering Gaza continues extends into its 10th week.

10 different aid agencies in Gaza say the humanitarian situation is getting worse.

The United Nations says as a matter of urgency, Israel must permit the movement of aid into Gaza, whose residents are facing immeasurable hardship, including hunger, now seriously affecting children. Some of the sick amongst them are being evacuated to Jordan for treatment.

Hamas attacked Israel on 7 October 2023, killing at least 1,200 people and taking 251 persons, hostage.

According to the Hamas-run health ministry, Israel’s retaliatory military campaign has re killed at least 52,829 people in Gaza.