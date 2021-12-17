ASUU tells FG to implement agreements or face Strike Action

There seems to be no end in sight to the crisis between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU as the university workers say they are ready for another show down with government.

The leadership of the Akure Zone of the union during a press conference in Ado Ekiti said government has pushed the union to the wall as they failed to meet several demands which includes earned allowances,due Promotion,and infrastructural development in their respective universities

The Chairman of the Akure Zone, Comrade Olufayo Olu-Olu expressed concern over the poor attitude of government to the implementation of the various agreements and MOU signed with the union over the years.

The Universities in the Zone include: Obafemi Awolowo University,Ile-Ife, Federal University of Technology,Akure,Federal University Oye Ekiti,and the Ekiti State University EKSU

