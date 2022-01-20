Asiwaju clarifies statement on expired PVC, encourages Nigerians to fully participate in elections

National Leader of the All progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu granted audience to a delegation of women from Lagos and across the country attending the All Progressives Congress Women Conference on Tuesday night in Abuja.

While encouraging the women to check the status of their voting cards and mobilise supporters to vote, he mistakenly used the word ‘expire’ instead of stating that the cards may have to be updated.

As soon as he was informed of this, Asiwaju apologised for the incorrect statement and for any confusion it may have caused.

Asiwaju Tinubu also stated that he appreciates INEC and its personnel for their patriotic and necessary work in ensuring a free and fair electoral process for all Nigerians of all political parties.

At the meeting called at the request of the women, Asiwaju emphasised the importance of people fully participating in elections in order to strengthen our democracy. He urged them to continue mobilizing voters to update their PVCs and help combat voter apathy. He believes that women must mobilize in large numbers to reverse the trend.

Asiwaju stated that the gap between those who registered for elections and those who usually turned up to pick their PVCs was wide, adding that such constitutes a serious challenge, which may impede the growth of our democracy.

He reiterated the call to women to mobilise at the grassroots levels so that elections reflect the sovereign will of all the people for a true democracy to be established.

Asiwaju enjoined them to review their voting details with INEC so that these details will be updated before the coming elections.