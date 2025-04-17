After a spectacular celebration, Ascent Club is thrilled to unveil the 2025 edition of its prestigious Top 100 Career Women in Africa list. Revealed during a grand gala held on Sunday, March 30th, 2025, at Alliance Française in Lagos, the announcement marked a fitting finale to Women’s History Month—honoring the outstanding accomplishments of women across the African continent.
Now in its fifth year, this much-anticipated list shines a spotlight on visionary female professionals who are driving transformation across various sectors. Ascent Club—renowned for championing women’s advancement—pays tribute to these pioneers for their bold leadership and lasting contributions to Africa’s development.
The 2025 honorees represent a dynamic and diverse cohort of changemakers from industries spanning business, technology, education, healthcare, media, public service, and more. These women are not only excelling in their fields but are also mentoring the next generation, breaking glass ceilings, and redefining success.
Among the Top 100 Career Women in Africa for this year are:
- Aminata Kane: CEO, Orange Money Group (Morocco)
- Monique Nsanzabaganwa: Deputy Chairperson, African Union Commission (Ethiopia)
- Patricia Obo-Nai: CEO, Ghana Telecommunications Company Limited (Ghana)
- Olayinka David-West: Dean, Lagos Business School, Pan-Atlantic University (Nigeria)
- Yvonne Manzi Makolo: CEO, RwandAir (Rwanda)
These women, along with other remarkable honorees, have been carefully selected by a distinguished panel of judges. The selection process was based on rigorous criteria, ensuring that the list truly reflects the most impactful and inspiring women leaders in Africa. The judges, icons of leadership and excellence, brought their expertise, passion, and influence to the selection process. This distinguished panel included Dr. Naike Moshi, Founder, Women in Management Africa (WIMA) and Gender Specialist from Tanzania; Funke Amobi, Regional Head, People & Culture, Stanbic IBTC Holdings in Nigeria; Osayi Alile, CEO, Aspire Coronation Trust Foundation (ACT Foundation) in Nigeria; Dr. Tewa Onasanya, Founder, Exquisite Magazine & ELOY Awards in Nigeria; Dr. Saad Uakkas, Executive Chair, African Youth Initiative on Climate Change (AYICC) in Morocco; and Hassna Benseddik, Head of Events, IC Publications Group in Morocco.
The 2025 Top 100 Career Women in Africa list includes honorees from across the continent, with representation from:
- Northern Africa:Egypt, Mauritania, Morocco, Tunisia
- Western Africa:Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone
- Eastern Africa:Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, Burundi
- Southern Africa:Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, South Africa
“As we mark the 5th edition of the Top 100 Career Women in Africa, I am honoured to introduce the latest cohort of trailblazing leaders,” says Dr. Glory Edozien, Founder of Ascent Club and Global Visibility and Thought Leadership Expert. “This platform is more than a list—it is a movement dedicated to ensuring that the incredible women driving corporate and industry success across Africa receive the recognition and visibility they deserve.”
The full list of the 2025 Top 100 Career Women in Africa, arranged alphabetically, is as follows:
- Abimbola Agbejule– Head, Corporate Sustainability, Wema Bank PLC – Nigeria
- Adaku Ufere– Independent Governor and Trustee, University of Aberdeen – Ghana
- Adebimpe Olambiwonnu– Chief Financial Officer, Sterling Financial Holdings Company – Nigeria
- Adekunbi Johnson– Head, Travel, Africa Export-Import (Afrexim) Bank – Egypt
- Adetola Fasuyi– Head, Wealth Management, United Capital Group – Nigeria
- Aïssata Lam– Director General, Investment Promotion Agency of Mauritania – Mauritania
- Alison Badenhorst– Chief Marketing Officer, Rand Merchant Bank – South Africa
- Amina Onifade– Chief Operating Officer, Genesis Energy Group – Nigeria
- Aminata Kane– CEO, Orange Money Group – Morocco
- Amsale Gualu – First Female Captain, Ethiopian Airlines – Ethiopia
- Annette Kimitei– Managing Director, Senaca East Africa – Kenya
- Areje Adegoke– Asset Manager, Deep Water Non-Operated Ventures – Nigeria
- Astou Dia– Portfolio Enterprise Lead & Deputy Team Leader, Boost Africa Technical Assistance Facility – Kenya
- Aurélie Pujo– Senior Advisor, Amethis – Morocco
- Bogolo Joy Kenewendo– Cabinet Minister of Minerals and Energy, Government of Botswana – Botswana
- Carina Wessels– Executive, Governance, Legal, Compliance, and Sustainability, Alexforbes – South Africa
- Caroline Eboumbou– CEO, All On – Nigeria
- Charlotte Ndaw Sako– Country Manager, International Finance Corporation – Cameroon
- Chinny Ononuju-Mcernest– Special Adviser, Strategic Partnerships, Minister of Women Affairs – Nigeria
- Chinwe Uzoho– Regional Managing Director, West & Central Africa, Network International – Nigeria
- Chioma Etiaba-Nwankwo– Regional Bank Head, Lagos Central, Fidelity Bank – Nigeria
- Chioma Nwokedi Momah– Head, Policy and Public Affairs, Guinness Nigeria PLC – Nigeria
- Chizo Ezem– Senior Program Officer, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation – Nigeria
- Christine Ambetsa– Country Director, Technology, Oracle – Kenya
- Corine Mbiaketcha Nana– Member, PAPSS Management Board, African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) – Kenya
- Dayo Aderugbo– Divisional Head and General Manager, Bank of Industry – Nigeria
- Dharshni Padayachee– Head, Diversity, Equity Inclusion & Wellbeing, Rand Merchant Bank – South Africa
- Agnes Kalibata– President, Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa – Kenya
- Amira Shoukry– Team Leader for Enabling Business Environment, DAI – Egypt
- Julie Idongesit Utang– Manager, Stakeholder Relations/Ag. Head, Business Services, NUIMS, NNPC Limited – Nigeria
- Michèle Mbo’o-Tchouawou– Deputy Director, African Women in Agricultural Research and Development (AWARD) – Kenya
- Millicent Omukaga– Policy Officer, African Development Bank Group – Côte d’Ivoire
- Monique Nsanzabaganwa– Deputy Chairperson, African Union Commission – Ethiopia
- Ntombi Mhangwani– Executive Head, Marketing, Vodacom Business – South Africa
- Sheila Addo– Deputy Chief Executive (Technical), National Petroleum Authority (NPA) – Ghana
- Towela Nyirenda-Jere– Head of Secretariat, Africa-EU Energy Partnership (AEEP) – Ethiopia
- Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr– Mayor of Freetown, Freetown City Council – Sierra Leone
- Ebtissam Farid– Professor of Practice in Architecture and Design, The Knowledge Hub Universities – Egypt
- Ejiro Gray– Director, Governance & Sustainability, Sahara Group – Nigeria
- Elizabeth Marabwa– Chief Director, Programme and Projects Management Office, Department of Mineral Resources and Energy – South Africa
- Enitan Oyenuga– HR Director, Jumia Nigeria – Nigeria
- Esther Adeola-Balogun– MD/CEO, UCEE Microfinance Bank Limited – Nigeria
- Fatima Haram Acyl– Vice President, Central African Economic and Monetary Commission – Cameroon
- Fatim Cissé– Director General, IHS Towers – Côte d’Ivoire
- Felicia Agubata– Deputy General Manager, Terrestrial Services, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency – Nigeria
- Fadoua Moutaouakil– Director of Strategy, M&A, Risk Management, TAQA Morocco – Morocco
- Gakii Mwongera– Director, Mobile Financial Services, Ericsson – Kenya
- Gladys J Some– Corporate Communications Manager, Kenya Reinsurance Corporation – Kenya
- Heidi El Nahas– Head of Corporate Communications, Sustainability, and Sustainable Finance Group, Banque du Caire – Egypt
- Hawa Cissé Wagué– Country Manager, Senior Agricultural Advisor, World Bank – Burundi
- Ivy Mawuko– Head of Learning, Africa Regions, Standard Bank Group – Ghana
- Itumeleng Monale– Chief Operating Officer, Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) – South Africa
- Iyabode Ayobami-Ojo – Director, NNPC Academy – Nigeria
- Jo-Ann Pöhl– Associate Director, Kearney – South Africa
- Joyce Mndambi– Project Management Specialist – Private Sector Engagement & Youth, USAID – Tanzania
- Joyce Nakatumba-Nabende– Senior Lecturer, Computer Science, Makerere University – Uganda
- Judge Portia Nkutha-Nkontwana– Judge, Labour Court, Johannesburg – South Africa
- Judith Obi – General Manager Commercial, PPC Limited- Nigeria
- Judy Gounden– Chief Marketing Officer, Quantum PKI – South Africa
- Kaine Diete-Spiff– Physician General Practice, Shell – Nigeria
- Kindo Marealle– Country Head, Human Capital, Access Bank Tanzania – Tanzania
- Koumba Diallo– IP Education to Employment Program Director, Investisseurs & Partenaires – Côte d’Ivoire
- Lade Araba– Vice President, Financial Services, African Fertilizer and Agribusiness Partnership (AFAP) – Kenya
- Lindiwe Zulu– Minister of Small Business Development, Department of Small Business Development – South Africa
- Linda Quaynor– Partner/West Africa Strategy and Operations Leader, Deloitte Nigeria – Nigeria
- Manel Harrathi– Senior Director, Strategic Innovation, Fraud Risk & Compliance Engineering, FIS – Tunisia
- Mojisola Iyamabo– Associate Vice President, Gas Business, Heirs Energies – Nigeria
- Mpono Mosaase– Commissioner, Operations Support, Revenue Services Lesotho – Lesotho
- Natalie Paida Jabangwe– Board Member, Wesgro – South Africa
- Nelisa Ngqulana– Associate Partner, Dalberg Media – Kenya
- Ngozi Akinyele– Group Executive, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Coronation Group – Nigeria
- Omolola Oloworaran– Director General, Pension Commission – Nigeria
- Omowunmi Akingbohungbe– Executive Director, WIMBIZ – Nigeria
- Olayinka David-West– Dean, Lagos Business School, Pan-Atlantic University – Nigeria
- Olanike Nafisat Balogun– First Female Pilot, Nigeria Customs Service – Nigeria
- Olu Arowolo Verheijen– Special Adviser to the President of Nigeria on Energy – Nigeria
- Oghogho Makinde– Partner, Aluko & Oyebode – Nigeria
- Ota Akhigbe – Director, Partnerships and Programs, eHealth Africa, Nigeria
- Palesa Natasha Mothapo– Director, Research Support and Management, Nelson Mandela University – South Africa
- Patricia Obo-Nai– CEO, Ghana Telecommunications Company Limited – Ghana
- Phemelo Mitchell– Senior Business Developer, Pele Energy Group – South Africa
- Rania El-Rafie– Vice President, Public Relations and Strategic Communications, APO Group – Egypt
- Rentia Van Tonder– Head, Power, Corporate and Investment Banking, Standard Bank – South Africa
- Ria Pinto– Country General Manager and Technology Leader, IBM South Africa – South Africa
- Sara Mortada– General Manager, Engineering Department, Suez Methanol Derivatives – Egypt
- Sayuri Moodliar– ESG Director, Open Access Data Centres, WIOCC – South Africa
- Sherifat Adegbenro– Chief Audit and Compliance Officer, EKO Electricity Distribution PLC – Nigeria
- Simi Nwogugu– CEO, Junior Achievement Africa – Nigeria
- Soraya Munyana Hakuziyaremye– First Female Governor, National Bank of Rwanda – Rwanda
- Stella Din-Jacob– Director of News & Editor-in-Chief, TVC Communications – Nigeria
- Susan Maingi– Country Lead Regulatory Policy and Stakeholder Engagement, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa – Kenya
- Sy Gourrah– Senior General Manager, Smart Technologies, ACTOM (Pty) Ltd – South Africa
- Tolulope Babajide– Gender Network Manager, FSD Africa – Kenya
- Vivian Thabet– Deputy Country Director, CARE – Egypt
- Wambui Mbesa– East Africa CEO, Relational FS – Kenya
- Wola Joseph Condotti– Group MD/CEO, West Power and Gas Limited – Nigeria
- Wunmi Ehis-Uzenabor– Chief Financial Officer, Stanbic IBTC Bank Nigeria – Nigeria
- Yinka Edu– Partner, Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie – Nigeria
- Yvonne Manzi Makolo– CEO, RwandAir – Rwanda
- Zama Khanyile– Commissioner, Presidential Climate Commission – South Africa
