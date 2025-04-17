After a spectacular celebration, Ascent Club is thrilled to unveil the 2025 edition of its prestigious Top 100 Career Women in Africa list. Revealed during a grand gala held on Sunday, March 30th, 2025, at Alliance Française in Lagos, the announcement marked a fitting finale to Women’s History Month—honoring the outstanding accomplishments of women across the African continent.

Now in its fifth year, this much-anticipated list shines a spotlight on visionary female professionals who are driving transformation across various sectors. Ascent Club—renowned for championing women’s advancement—pays tribute to these pioneers for their bold leadership and lasting contributions to Africa’s development.

The 2025 honorees represent a dynamic and diverse cohort of changemakers from industries spanning business, technology, education, healthcare, media, public service, and more. These women are not only excelling in their fields but are also mentoring the next generation, breaking glass ceilings, and redefining success.

Among the Top 100 Career Women in Africa for this year are:

Aminata Kane: CEO, Orange Money Group (Morocco)

CEO, Orange Money Group (Morocco) Monique Nsanzabaganwa: Deputy Chairperson, African Union Commission (Ethiopia)

Deputy Chairperson, African Union Commission (Ethiopia) Patricia Obo-Nai: CEO, Ghana Telecommunications Company Limited (Ghana)

CEO, Ghana Telecommunications Company Limited (Ghana) Olayinka David-West: Dean, Lagos Business School, Pan-Atlantic University (Nigeria)

Dean, Lagos Business School, Pan-Atlantic University (Nigeria) Yvonne Manzi Makolo: CEO, RwandAir (Rwanda)

These women, along with other remarkable honorees, have been carefully selected by a distinguished panel of judges. The selection process was based on rigorous criteria, ensuring that the list truly reflects the most impactful and inspiring women leaders in Africa. The judges, icons of leadership and excellence, brought their expertise, passion, and influence to the selection process. This distinguished panel included Dr. Naike Moshi, Founder, Women in Management Africa (WIMA) and Gender Specialist from Tanzania; Funke Amobi, Regional Head, People & Culture, Stanbic IBTC Holdings in Nigeria; Osayi Alile, CEO, Aspire Coronation Trust Foundation (ACT Foundation) in Nigeria; Dr. Tewa Onasanya, Founder, Exquisite Magazine & ELOY Awards in Nigeria; Dr. Saad Uakkas, Executive Chair, African Youth Initiative on Climate Change (AYICC) in Morocco; and Hassna Benseddik, Head of Events, IC Publications Group in Morocco.

The 2025 Top 100 Career Women in Africa list includes honorees from across the continent, with representation from:

Northern Africa: Egypt, Mauritania, Morocco, Tunisia

Egypt, Mauritania, Morocco, Tunisia Western Africa: Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone

Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone Eastern Africa: Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, Burundi

Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, Burundi Southern Africa:Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, South Africa

“As we mark the 5th edition of the Top 100 Career Women in Africa, I am honoured to introduce the latest cohort of trailblazing leaders,” says Dr. Glory Edozien, Founder of Ascent Club and Global Visibility and Thought Leadership Expert. “This platform is more than a list—it is a movement dedicated to ensuring that the incredible women driving corporate and industry success across Africa receive the recognition and visibility they deserve.”

The full list of the 2025 Top 100 Career Women in Africa, arranged alphabetically, is as follows: