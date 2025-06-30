By Stanley Nkwocha

Nigeria’s pride of place as a ‘big brother’ nation in Africa derives basically from its external relations, with primary focus on the African continent. As a regional power within the West African sub-region and the ‘Giant of Africa’ on the continent, its role involves several foundational goals, including political stability, unity, and mutual coexistence among African states, as well as the continent’s socio-economic stability.

This crucial role was reaffirmed in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s capital, where Vice President Kashim Shettima visited starting Thursday, June 26, 2025, on a state visit. Nigeria’s tremendous achievements in the fight against climate change emboldened Senator Shettima to align Nigeria with that country’s aspirations during the official launch of Ethiopia’s Green Legacy Initiative (GLI) on Friday.

There’s no doubt that Nigeria has since emerged as a trailblazer in Africa’s fight against climate change, with its comprehensive and ambitious climate change agenda. This has elicited widespread admiration and emulation across the continent. With the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu launching a comprehensive and ambitious climate change agenda, positioning Nigeria as a leader in environmental sustainability on the continent has taken the front burner.

What was meant to be an official state visit at the invitation of the Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali, turned out to be an avenue for the Nigerian Vice President to showcase his country’s versatility – a nation that adapts itself to the circumstances and peculiarities of other countries in Africa. State visits are the highest level of international engagements and mark a strong diplomatic relationship between two nations.

At the launch of Ethiopia’s GLI, Senator Shettima emphasised that climate change is not a problem to be solved in a conference room. For him, it is a danger that requires practical actions from each nation, responding to their unique ecological burdens and geographical challenges. He made it clear that he was not in that country only to share in the country’s joy and exchange ideas; it was also a visit meant to convey the deep and abiding solidarity of Nigeria’s leader, President Tinubu, and its people for one singular reason: both countries have the largest stake in Africa’s future.

“Ethiopia and Nigeria are the two most populous countries in Africa. This distinction is not just statistical; it is existential. It means we have the largest stake in Africa’s future. It means that more of our people are exposed to the peril of climate change, and it also means that we face the highest cost of inaction,” he said.

Re-echoing Nigeria’s place as ‘big brother’ in Africa, the Vice President said the most populous nation on the continent is not a mere spectator in the fight against climate change but a major partner and participant. “And we are prepared to play our part to keep Africa green,” he declared, recalling that it is the promise Nigeria and other nations have been making at the Conferences of the Parties (COP) every year.

On Saturday, Senator Shettima embarked on a tour of multiple agricultural and industrial facilities across Ethiopia. To many, the tour may seem like a routine schedule during state visits, but for the Nigerian VP, it was beyond that. He seized the opportunity to assess the progress made so far in Ethiopia within the purview of the Nigerian situation.

The idea of the tour, for VP Shettima, was to take notes, with a view to grabbing one or two ideas from programmes and initiatives that align with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administration in Nigeria, particularly the ones advancing the growth and development of that East African country. He visited the Adama Dairy Farms, Luke Avocado Nursery, Shera Dibandiba Mojo Family Integrated Farm, Biyyo Poultry Farm, and Bishoftu Pea Farm, all in a bid to strengthen bilateral ties in agriculture and industrial development.

During the tour, the Vice President hinted at plans by Nigeria to start planting 20 billion trees in the next rainy season. This, he noted, requires “a lot of planning, energy and drive, which Ethiopia was able to galvanise its population into doing.”

That is exactly what big brothers do – compliment others in order to encourage them to do more. “If Nigeria and Ethiopia work, Africa will work. Jointly, the two of us constitute over 350 million people, more than the population of the United States. We have to make these two countries work harmoniously for the betterment of our continent,” he added.

Unquestionably, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali affirmed Nigeria’s significance in Africa’s development and growth trajectory when he acknowledged that the nation’s presence at the launch of the GLI will give impetus to the programme by creating awareness and constructive alliance.

He said, “We thank Nigeria for supporting and accepting this initiative. With its population and growing economy, we are sure that the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as exemplified by the esteemed presence of Vice President Kashim Shettima, will go a long way in raising the awareness and collaborative effort needed amongst African countries.”

Back home in Nigeria, President Tinubu’s policies and initiatives on climate change are transforming the country’s approach to environmental sustainability. These initiatives include the Great Green Wall Initiative, the Lake Chad Recharge Project, the Clean Energy Transition, and the massive Afforestation Programme, which VP Shettima said will lead to the planting of 20 billion trees from the next planting season.

Under the Great Green Wall initiative, there is a massive undertaking to restore 386 miles of degraded land across Nigeria’s northern regions, combating desertification affecting over 70% of the region-spanning states such as Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa, as well as enhancing biodiversity and creating jobs for local communities.

The Lake Chad Recharge Project, for instance, is designed to revive the lake’s dwindling water levels – currently at 10% of its 1960s capacity – through sustainable irrigation systems and water harvesting techniques, supporting over 30 million people dependent on its resources. It will also enhance fish production by 50%, improving food security, and recharge groundwater levels, benefiting agriculture and drinking water supply.

Nigeria is also aggressively pursuing the Clean Energy Transition, targeting 30% of its energy mix from renewable sources by 2030, with a $10 billion investment in solar and wind power infrastructure. This is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 45% and create over 1 million green jobs across the country.

The massive Afforestation Programme aims to plant 100 million trees annually, sequestering carbon dioxide, restoring habitats for endangered species, and improving air quality in urban areas. This will not only sequester carbon dioxide but also restore habitats for endangered species and improve air quality in urban areas.

Some of these groundbreaking anti-climate change initiatives are anchored by the Office of the Vice President, ensuring high-level oversight and coordination across government agencies, including the Ministry of Environment, the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Power.

Interestingly, African nations are taking notice of Nigeria’s bold steps towards combating climate change and are emulating its efforts. Rwanda is launching a similar afforestation programme, aiming to plant 50 million trees annually, and has sent a delegation to Nigeria to study its Great Green Wall Initiative. Ethiopia, which recently launched its Green Legacy Initiative, also praised Nigeria’s leadership and is seeking collaboration on clean energy practices.

Ghana is adopting Nigeria’s Clean Energy Transition model, targeting 20% of its energy mix from renewables by 2025, and has invited Nigerian experts to advise on its implementation. South Africa is studying Nigeria’s Great Green Wall Initiative to fortify its own desertification combat efforts and has expressed interest in partnering on afforestation programmes.

What more can the Nigerian populace do than support these giant and significant strides of the Tinubu administration in stamping Nigeria’s bold position in leading Africa’s climate conversation? Luckily for us, a resilient and supportive Vice President Kashim Shettima is always present to implement the visions, thoughts and policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

– Nkwocha is Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Communications (Office of the Vice President)