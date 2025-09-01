Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued five kidnapped victims, arrested a suspected extremist, and recovered arms during separate operations in Katsina, Edo, and Niger States....

In Katsina State, a strike team from 8 Division ambushed terrorists at Yarkasuwa in Malumfashi Local Government Area, freeing three victims and recovering an AK-47 magazine loaded with 27 rounds of ammunition. In a related operation, troops of 17 Brigade responded to a distress call along the Malumfashi–Kafur Road, forcing terrorists to abandon two abducted victims and flee, while a motorcycle was recovered.

In Edo State, troops of 4 Brigade under Operation WABAIZIGAN foiled a robbery along the Ologbo–Sapele Road in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area. They recovered a stolen vehicle, three locally fabricated guns, and cartridges.

Meanwhile, in Niger State, troops of 22 Brigade at Forward Operating Base Babanna arrested a suspected extremist believed to be linked to insurgent activities during a transit operation.

The Army, in a statement, said the coordinated operations highlight its commitment to denying criminals freedom of action and restoring peace across the country.