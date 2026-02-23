The convoy of the Nigerian Army ‘s General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division and Commander Sector 2 of the Joint Task Force North West Operation Fansan Yamma, Major General Bemgha Koughna, successfully foiled a deadly ambush orchestrated by the suspected Lakurawa terrorist Group (LTG) near M...

The convoy of the Nigerian Army ‘s General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division and Commander Sector 2 of the Joint Task Force North West Operation Fansan Yamma, Major General Bemgha Koughna, successfully foiled a deadly ambush orchestrated by the suspected Lakurawa terrorist Group (LTG) near Mayama Hill in Kebbi State.

In a Monday statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations 8 Division, the attack occurred as the GOC’s convoy was en route to visit frontline troops deployed in the state.

According to the statement, the GOC’s convoy, moving through the volatile forested terrain, came under sudden and heavy fire from armed terrorists.

Demonstrating exceptional leadership and tactical prowess, Major General Koughna and his troops responded with overwhelming firepower, neutralising five terrorists and repelling the ambush.

The statement reads, “This operation not only secured the convoy but also disrupted the terrorists’ plans, delivering a strong deterrent message to insurgent groups that have been terrorising local communities in the general area.

“Following the successful counter-ambush, troops conducted a meticulous sweep of the area, recovering a significant cache of weapons and intelligence materials. The recovered items included one OJC Gun, one PKT Gun, two AK-47 Rifles and four AK-47 Magazines.”

The statement added, “Others are One Bandolier of PKT Ammunition, Several rounds of 12.7mm Ammunition, A camel bag containing ₦840,000, two Mobile Phones and Five Motorcycles.”

Currently, troops remain deployed and vigilant in the general area, maintaining dominance to prevent further attacks.

The operation underscores the unwavering commitment of the 8 Division Nigerian Army to protect civilians and eliminate terrorist threats in the North West region.