The Nigerian Army has dismissed allegations of non-payment of allowances and extortion by soldiers deployed in Ogun State, describing the claims as false, malicious, and misleading.

According to a Friday statement signed by the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations 35, Artillery Brigade, Major Idereghi Akari, the response counters a viral video circulated on social media by an individual identified as Abdul.

This statement stated that the video alleged that soldiers deployed on company duties were denied their allowances and that troops manning border routes routinely extort motorists.

Army expressed that the allegations were made against the Commander, 35 Artillery Brigade, Brigadier General Godwin Nwamba, the Commanding Officer, 351 Artillery Regiment, Lieutenant Colonel Innocent Matthew and the Brigade Operations Officer, Major Isaac Ezechukwu.

Army deny the claims, stating that, “In the interest of setting the record straight, it is pertinent to clarify that soldiers deployed on company duties are operating under Operation MESA, a state sponsored multi agency Operation in the state. Prior to the assumption of command by Brigadier General Godwin Nwamba in January 2025, personnel deployed under Operation MESA were paid a monthly allowance of ₦45,000.

“Upon assuming command, the Brigade Commander, in a clear demonstration of concern for troop welfare and in accordance with the Chief of Army Staff Command Philosophy of Sound Administration, ensured the upward review of the allowance to ₦60,000 per soldier monthly, which is being duly paid by the state as at when due.”

The statement further reads, “With regard to the allegation of extortion of motorists along border routes, the Brigade categorically states that troops deployed in these areas have never engaged in such illegal or unethical conduct.

“The Nigerian Army maintains zero tolerance for indiscipline and extortion, and no credible complaint has been recorded against the troops in this regard.

“The Brigade, complying with Defence and Army Headquarters directive have removed all unnecessary checkpoints along the boarders allowing only relevant security agencies to check the content of vehicles commuting the roads.”

The statement added, “The allegations contained in the said video are malicious, unfounded and deliberately misleading and are therefore deserving of outright condemnation.

“The individual behind the video is a known disgruntled retired airman who, even during his service in the Nigerian Air Force, engaged in acts aimed at discrediting senior officers through propaganda and the dissemination of false narratives. His current actions are clearly geared towards attracting undue social media attention and misleading the public.”

“Headquarters, 35 Artillery Brigade, remains resolutely committed to professionalism, transparency and the welfare of its personnel.

“The Brigade will continue to collaborate closely with other security agencies and security stakeholders in Ogun State to ensure the effective protection of lives and property, while upholding the highest standards of military ethics and discipline in the discharge of its constitutional responsibilities,” the statement concluded.